Where you can and cannot shoot fireworks this 4th of July weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Firework displays are a time-honored tradition when it comes to celebrating the Fourth of July holiday weekend. However, when it comes to personal use, local ordinances may prohibit lighting the fuse within city limits and parish boundaries.

WGNO is compiling a list this week of where you can and can’t shoot fireworks in each and every parish and county within our Designated Market Area to keep you informed of the regulations and compliant with the local law for a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend.

However, make sure to check with your local authority to ensure safety and legality when it comes to your own personal use of fireworks.

Orleans Parish

It is unlawful for any resident to sell or use fireworks in New Orleans.

Jefferson Parish

Fireworks are NOT allowed within the parish. This includes the cities of Kenner, Harahan and Westwego.

According to the ordinance in Kenner, “it shall be unlawful for any person to have, keep, store, use, manufacture, offer to sell, handle, or transport any pyrotechnics within the corporate limits except as herein provided, it being the intention of this section to prohibit the sale of, distribution of, or discharge of pyrotechnics of any kind or description whatsoever within the corporate limits.”

Gretna does allow fireworks sale and use during a 10-day period from June 25-July 5. Check city noise ordinances for compliance.

Lafourche Parish

Fireworks are allowed to be used in the unincorporated areas of Lafourche Parish from June 25-July 5, but only during specified times of the day. From June 26-July 2, they are allowed between 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. July 3-4, 9 a.m. to midnight and on July 5 back to 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fireworks are NOT allowed within the city of Thibodaux or the Town of Golden Meadow (except for Oak Ridge Park). However, they are allowed in the Town of Lockport.

St. Tammany Parish

Fireworks are allowed inside the unincorporated areas of the parish. However fireworks are NOT allowed inside Slidell, Mandeville, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Pearl River, Folsom and Sun. If caught, residents could receive a $500 fine and serve up to six months in jail.

Fireworks are allowed in Covington.

Tangipahoa Parish

Fireworks are legal in the parish, however they are NOT allowed within 1,000 feet of any church, school, hospital, or public building, Check with authorities in your community regarding any local restrictions that might be in effect.

Terrebonne Parish

Fireworks are NOT allowed within city limits. All fireworks must be used 500 feet away from homes and can only be enjoyed between 8-10 p.m.

Hancock County, Miss.

Fireworks are legal in the county. However, check with local authorities in regarding any restrictions such as a burn and/or fire ban due to dry weather conditions. Regulations may differ in Diamondhead, Waveland and Bay St. Louis, Kiln and Pearlington, so check with city officials in each for up-to-date information on personal fireworks use.

Pearl River County, Miss.

Fireworks are allowed in the unincorporated areas of the county. Residents are encouraged to contact local authorities within the incorporated communities for any restrictions that may apply.

Plaquemines Parish

Check back for more details

St. Bernard Parish

Check back for more details

St. Charles Parish

Check back for more details

St. James Parish

Check back for more details

St. John the Baptist Parish

Check back for more details