Where in New Orleans did Tennessee Williams make a big splash?

Read all about it in a new book 'Tennessee Williams 101'

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A swimming pool is a reflection and a reminder for this guy.

He’s Augustin Correro.

Augustin is a student and a fan of Tennessee Williams.

He wrote the book on his hero.

His book is called Tennessee Williams 101.

And WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood knows Augustin wants the world to know more about the man who lived in New Orleans.

And that’s when Tennesee would swim at the New Orleans Athletic Club, NOAC as everybody knows it.

You can read all about the man who wrote A Streetcar Named Desire, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and The Glass Menagerie.

Tennessee lived in the French Quarter for years.

That’s how he came to be a member of New Orleans Athletic Club.

Augustin Correro writes about the writer in his first book.

But it’s not Augustin’s first chapter about Tennessee Williams.

Augustin started the Tennessee Williams Theatre Company.

He travels the country talking about his hero, who fills 214 pages of the biography, Tennessee Williams 101.

You can find it online and on the shelf at your favorite bookstore.