NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — If you live Uptown, you’re probably used to seeing giraffe ears and heads peeking above the giant oak trees. But for the past couple of months, they’ve been missing from their habitat at the Audubon Zoo. Where did the giraffes go?

If you’ve been wondering where they went, then you are not alone. Audubon Zoo officials sadly confirmed that their giraffes were all old and that they all died off over the years. The last giraffe died early this year.

Right now, they are in the process of renovating their giraffe exhibit. Zoo officials said a new family of giraffes will be back later this year.

