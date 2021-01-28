When do New Orleans turkeys fly?

When they're deep fried at McHardy's Chicken & Fixin'

NEW ORLEANS – First, it was a fried chicken.

Zipping out to you on a zip line.

That’s how McHardy’s Chicken & Fixin’ keeps cooking during the pandemic.

It’s social distancing.

And it’s delicious.

And now, joining the chicken is its first deep fried cousin.

WGNO’s Bill Wood is at McHardy’s to catch a deep fried turkey.

McHardy’s Chicken & Fixin’ is at 1458 North Broad Street in New Orleans.

McHardy’s is really mindful with its menu.

Side dishes, too are traveling by zip line.

It’s nothing less than genius.

It’s creativity during the crisis.

From the brains of owner Rahman Mogilles and his mom Alvie.

It’s their heart and soul.

And it’s being served up to you every day.

Safely.

And deliciously.