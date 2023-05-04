NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Don’t people work today? Nope, because it is “Locals Day” at Jazz Fest and that’s exactly where the locals want to be. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez takes us to the fest!

“Locals day is special because we get to hang out with family who normally aren’t here, so when they are off of work then we get together and have the best day ever,” Sonia Badon, a local said.

“The vibe on locals day is all about NOLA. It is festive, you see people you know from the neighborhood and that you haven’t seen in awhile,” Angela Jenkins, a local said.

There’s always a major incentive for locals.

“It is half the price. $50 to get in for locals. It is awesome because we still have to buy food,” Badon said.

And even on “Locals Day” it is the New Orleans way to share our city’s greatness with visitors. Which includes listening to local music from local musicians like Xeno Moonflower.

“He’s local his music is local. I’m not local, we came here to hear local music with the locals,” Julia Kitts, Visiting from San Diego said.

And by today, all the hiccups of Jazz Fest going cashless seemed to be worked through for Weekend Two.

“Everything is going really smooth, everybody is happy and it is a great day,” Penelope McLean said.

So ultimately what is the best part of today’s festivities?

“The crowds are less dense. We can party because our kids are at school,” Michelle Laines, a local said.

Jazz Fest continues tomorrow through Sunday. Some of the headliners for this weekend are Dead and Company, Herbie Hancock, Tom Jones, and Trombone Shorty.