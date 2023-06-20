SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – An ocean of opportunity just rolled in for high tide.
It’s at Lake Castle Slidell Private School.
A team of sixth and seventh graders navigates an underwater robot.
WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood discovers that the robot is actually five feet underwater.
These under-the-sea scientists took their show on the road.
They packed up their submarine machine and traveled to Maryland for the international remote-controlled robot contest.
It’s called the SeaPerch Challenge.
In a college swimming pool there in Maryland, they took the plunge.
And brought back home one of the world’s top trophies.