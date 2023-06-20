SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – An ocean of opportunity just rolled in for high tide.

It’s at Lake Castle Slidell Private School.

A team of sixth and seventh graders navigates an underwater robot.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood discovers that the robot is actually five feet underwater.

These under-the-sea scientists took their show on the road.

They packed up their submarine machine and traveled to Maryland for the international remote-controlled robot contest.

It’s called the SeaPerch Challenge.

In a college swimming pool there in Maryland, they took the plunge.

And brought back home one of the world’s top trophies.

