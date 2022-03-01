Served ONLY in the French Quarter with 3 King Cake Shots

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A bowl of New Orleans rice is about to rise to the occasion.

It’s a culinary accomplishment.

It’s to celebrate Carnival Season.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is taking a big bite at Zhang Bistro in the French Quarter.

Like a parade on Decatur Street, Mardi Gras rice rolls across the menu in the French Quarter.I

With the classic colors of purple, green, and gold.

The gold comes courtesy of a mango.

That’s why it’s really Mardi Gras Mango Rice.

You can have your Mardi Gras and eat it, too.

And drink it, too.

Also on the menu, at the bar, King Cake Shots.

Three of them.

A trifecta of thirst-quenching.

It’s more than a memory for the tastebuds.

It’s a Mardi Gras moment guaranteed to last.

At least, as long as the leftovers.