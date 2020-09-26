What will Mardi Gras 2021 look like?

NEW ORLEANS – It’s still 2020 and already because of the pandemic, a part of Mardi Gras season has come to a stop.

The Krewe of Oshun canceled its parade.

Oshun is traditionally and historically the first parade of the season.

It would have rolled on Friday, February 5.

WGNO’s Bill Wood chats with Mardi Gras historian Errol Laborde to get his prediction for what Mardi Gras 2021 will look like.

Errol has high hopes for New Orleans and the next Mardi Gras.

He says it’s never been more important for the city to put on the show it’s famous around the world for.