What will happen to thousands of Laura evacuees in NOLA hotels?

New Orleans – They fled Hurricane Laura two weeks ago and now, about 12-thousand evacuees from southwestern Louisiana are in New Orleans hotels. Many of them have lost their homes to Laura, or their homes lack power or clean water.

Today (Sept. 13), Governor John Bel Edwards announced that those evacuees will stay in New Orleans hotels, but the American Red Cross will take over the responsibility for the evacuees’ shelter and meals in those hotels during the expected tropical weather.

However, the Governor said that three parish jails have been evacuated: St. Bernard, Terrebonne, and Plaquemines– roughly 1200 inmates. He did not say where those inmates will be housed. He also said that at least one nursing home in the storm’s path has been evacuated, but he did not name the home.

There is no mandatory evacuation for the city of New Orleans at this time – check back for updates.