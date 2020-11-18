What time is it? It’s tea time

Windsor Court Hotel opens Le Salon - just in time for the holidays

NEW ORLEANS – You want to know what time it is?

It’s tea time.

Afternoon tea, in fact.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says the tea is hot and on the menu now at Windsor Court Hotel.

You can make your reservation for tea by just clicking right here.

And coming soon, the tradition of Holiday Tea at Windsor Court Hotel’s Le Salon, which is right in the heart of the lobby.

You’ll think you’ve magically moved to London.

It happens one sip at a time.

And one bite as you nibble on, what else?

Tea sandwiches.

Scones.

And sweets.