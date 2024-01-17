METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Sometimes driving can be unpredictable, but safety should be a top priority, especially on the Causeway Bridge.

The Causeway Police urges drivers to stay alert in the midst of any safety concerns while traveling on the Causeway Bridge.

If your vehicle breaks down on the bridge, CP recommends to:

Remain calm and turn on your hazards

Move to the right lane

If possible, drive to the nearest crossover

If you cannot, then exit to the rear of the vehicle

Walk to the curb and maintain a safe distance from other motorists

The CP emphasizes the importance of drivers being attentive. Leaders advise that those who cross the bridge should stay alert and call the CP at (504)-835-3116 for any assistance.

More safety tips can be found on the CP’s website.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts