NEW ORLEANS (Stacker) — Though every city in the U.S. has a distinctly American flavor, so many metropolitan areas display distinct signs of the immigrant populations that melded together to make the cities we know and love today. From Miami’s Little Havana to New York City’s Chinatown and Los Angeles’ Little Italy, cultural enclaves continue to thrive in modern metropolitan areas and help build colorful and diverse communities.

Many cultural and ethnic enclaves have become destinations for locals and tourists alike, but these visitors bring with them a mixed bag of consequences. On one hand, increased foot traffic allows small businesses and restaurants more opportunities for business, ushering in much-appreciated cash flow. On the other hand, rising demand for goods and services can cause prices to rise, hiking up the cost of living and potentially pushing poorer individuals and families out of the community.

The gentrification of ethnic enclaves is not new. The term “gentrification” was coined by Ruth Glass in the 1960s to describe the displacement of working-class folks in London, but the first examples of gentrification can be traced back to the 18th century when wealthy landowners, or the “gentry,” began buying out small farmers who were struggling to accumulate the capital necessary to operate in England.

Today, ethnic enclaves continue to thrive despite the looming threats of gentrification and economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. As one step towards understanding the history of these enclaves, ​​Stacker compiled a list of the largest sources of immigrants in New Orleans in 1900 by transcribing a previously untranscribed dataset from the U.S. Census Bureau. Table 35 of the Twelfth Census details the immigrant population of every city in the U.S. with at least 25,000 inhabitants as of the turn of the last century.

#1. Germany

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 8,733

– Percent of foreign born residents: 28.80%

National

– Number of residents: 2,669,164

– Percent of foreign born residents: 25.52%

– #1 most common country of origin

#2. Italy

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 5,866

– Percent of foreign born residents: 19.34%

National

– Number of residents: 484,703

– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.63%

– #6 most common country of origin

#3. Ireland

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 5,398

– Percent of foreign born residents: 17.80%

National

– Number of residents: 1,619,409

– Percent of foreign born residents: 15.48%

– #2 most common country of origin

#4. France

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 4,428

– Percent of foreign born residents: 14.60%

National

– Number of residents: 104,534

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.00%

– #18 most common country of origin

#5. England

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 1,262

– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.16%

National

– Number of residents: 843,491

– Percent of foreign born residents: 8.06%

– #4 most common country of origin

#6. Spain

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 456

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.50%

National

– Number of residents: 7,284

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.07%

– #33 most common country of origin

#7. Russia

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 439

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.45%

National

– Number of residents: 424,372

– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.06%

– #7 most common country of origin

#8. China

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 418

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.38%

National

– Number of residents: 106,659

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.02%

– #16 most common country of origin

#9. Canada

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 395

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.30%

National

– Number of residents: 1,183,225

– Percent of foreign born residents: 11.31%

– #3 most common country of origin

#10. Austria

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 391

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.29%

National

– Number of residents: 276,702

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.65%

– #10 most common country of origin

#11. Switzerland

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 314

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.04%

National

– Number of residents: 115,959

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.11%

– #15 most common country of origin

#12. Mexico

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 299

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.99%

National

– Number of residents: 103,445

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.99%

– #19 most common country of origin

#13. Cuba

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 270

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.89%

National

– Number of residents: 11,159

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.11%

– #28 most common country of origin

#14. Scotland

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 218

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.72%

National

– Number of residents: 234,699

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.24%

– #11 most common country of origin

#15. West Indies (except Cuba and Puerto Rico)

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 187

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.62%

National

– Number of residents: 14,468

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.14%

– #26 most common country of origin

#16. Sweden

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 170

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.56%

National

– Number of residents: 574,625

– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.49%

– #5 most common country of origin

#17. Central America

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 133

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.44%

National

– Number of residents: 3,911

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.04%

– #36 most common country of origin

#18. Turkey

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 107

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.35%

National

– Number of residents: 9,949

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.10%

– #30 most common country of origin

#19. Norway

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 95

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.31%

National

– Number of residents: 338,426

– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.24%

– #9 most common country of origin

#20. Denmark

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 92

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.30%

National

– Number of residents: 154,616

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.48%

– #13 most common country of origin

#21. Wales

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 85

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.28%

National

– Number of residents: 93,744

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.90%

– #20 most common country of origin

#22. Belgium

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 77

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.25%

National

– Number of residents: 29,848

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.29%

– #24 most common country of origin

#23. Hungary

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 68

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.22%

National

– Number of residents: 145,815

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.39%

– #14 most common country of origin

#24. Asia (except China, Japan, and India)

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 60

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.20%

National

– Number of residents: 11,928

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.11%

– #27 most common country of origin

#25. Poland

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 55

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.18%

National

– Number of residents: 383,595

– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.67%

– #8 most common country of origin

#26. Portugal

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 50

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.16%

National

– Number of residents: 37,144

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.36%

– #23 most common country of origin

#27. Born at sea

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 48

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.16%

National

– Number of residents: 8,310

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.08%

– #32 most common country of origin

#28. Greece

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 48

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.16%

National

– Number of residents: 8,655

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.08%

– #31 most common country of origin

#29. Holland

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 47

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.15%

National

– Number of residents: 105,098

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.00%

– #17 most common country of origin

#30. Australia

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 30

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.10%

National

– Number of residents: 7,041

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.07%

– #34 most common country of origin

#31. South America

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 28

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.09%

National

– Number of residents: 4,814

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.05%

– #35 most common country of origin

#32. Africa

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 27

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.09%

National

– Number of residents: 2,577

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%

– #40 most common country of origin

#33. Bohemia

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 17

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.06%

National

– Number of residents: 156,999

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.50%

– #12 most common country of origin

#34. India

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 15

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.05%

National

– Number of residents: 2,069

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%

– #42 most common country of origin

#35. Other countries

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 10

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.03%

National

– Number of residents: 2,587

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%

– #39 most common country of origin

#36. Roumania

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 9

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.03%

National

– Number of residents: 15,043

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.14%

– #25 most common country of origin

#37. Europe (not otherwise specified)

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 9

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.03%

National

– Number of residents: 2,272

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%

– #41 most common country of origin

#38. Pacific Islands (except Phillipine Islands)

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 7

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%

National

– Number of residents: 2,659

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.03%

– #38 most common country of origin

#39. Japan

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 6

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%

National

– Number of residents: 81,590

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.78%

– #21 most common country of origin

#40. Finland

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 5

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%

National

– Number of residents: 63,440

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.61%

– #22 most common country of origin

#41. Atlantic Islands

New Orleans, Louisiana

– Number of residents: 3

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.01%

National

– Number of residents: 10,955

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.10%

– #29 most common country of origin

