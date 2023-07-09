Though every city in the U.S. has a distinctly American flavor, so many metropolitan areas display distinct signs of the immigrant populations that melded together to make the cities we know and love today. From Miami’s Little Havana to New York City’s Chinatown and Los Angeles’ Little Italy, cultural enclaves continue to thrive in modern metropolitan areas and help build colorful and diverse communities.
Many cultural and ethnic enclaves have become destinations for locals and tourists alike, but these visitors bring with them a mixed bag of consequences. On one hand, increased foot traffic allows small businesses and restaurants more opportunities for business, ushering in much-appreciated cash flow. On the other hand, rising demand for goods and services can cause prices to rise, hiking up the cost of living and potentially pushing poorer individuals and families out of the community.
The gentrification of ethnic enclaves is not new. The term “gentrification” was coined by Ruth Glass in the 1960s to describe the displacement of working class folks in London, but the first examples of gentrification can be traced back to the 18th century when wealthy landowners, or the “gentry,” began buying out small farmers who were struggling to accumulate the capital necessary to operate in England.
Today, ethnic enclaves continue to thrive despite the looming threats of gentrification and economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. As one step towards understanding the history of these enclaves, Stacker compiled a list of the largest sources of immigrants in New Orleans in 1900 by transcribing a previously untranscribed dataset from the U.S. Census Bureau. Table 35 of the Twelfth Census details the immigrant population of every city in the U.S. with at least 25,000 inhabitants as of the turn of the last century.
Read on to find out more about the historical immigrant community in your home city or explore the data on your own on our site, GitHub, or data.world.
#1. Germany
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 8,733
– Percent of foreign born residents: 28.80%
National
– Number of residents: 2,669,164
– Percent of foreign born residents: 25.52%
– #1 most common country of origin
#2. Italy
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 5,866
– Percent of foreign born residents: 19.34%
National
– Number of residents: 484,703
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.63%
– #6 most common country of origin
#3. Ireland
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 5,398
– Percent of foreign born residents: 17.80%
National
– Number of residents: 1,619,409
– Percent of foreign born residents: 15.48%
– #2 most common country of origin
#4. France
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 4,428
– Percent of foreign born residents: 14.60%
National
– Number of residents: 104,534
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.00%
– #18 most common country of origin
#5. England
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 1,262
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.16%
National
– Number of residents: 843,491
– Percent of foreign born residents: 8.06%
– #4 most common country of origin
#6. Spain
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 456
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.50%
National
– Number of residents: 7,284
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.07%
– #33 most common country of origin
#7. Russia
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 439
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.45%
National
– Number of residents: 424,372
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.06%
– #7 most common country of origin
#8. China
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 418
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.38%
National
– Number of residents: 106,659
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.02%
– #16 most common country of origin
#9. Canada
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 395
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.30%
National
– Number of residents: 1,183,225
– Percent of foreign born residents: 11.31%
– #3 most common country of origin
#10. Austria
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 391
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.29%
National
– Number of residents: 276,702
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.65%
– #10 most common country of origin
#11. Switzerland
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 314
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.04%
National
– Number of residents: 115,959
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.11%
– #15 most common country of origin
#12. Mexico
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 299
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.99%
National
– Number of residents: 103,445
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.99%
– #19 most common country of origin
#13. Cuba
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 270
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.89%
National
– Number of residents: 11,159
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.11%
– #28 most common country of origin
#14. Scotland
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 218
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.72%
National
– Number of residents: 234,699
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.24%
– #11 most common country of origin
#15. West Indies (except Cuba and Puerto Rico)
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 187
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.62%
National
– Number of residents: 14,468
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.14%
– #26 most common country of origin
#16. Sweden
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 170
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.56%
National
– Number of residents: 574,625
– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.49%
– #5 most common country of origin
#17. Central America
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 133
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.44%
National
– Number of residents: 3,911
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.04%
– #36 most common country of origin
#18. Turkey
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 107
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.35%
National
– Number of residents: 9,949
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.10%
– #30 most common country of origin
#19. Norway
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 95
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.31%
National
– Number of residents: 338,426
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.24%
– #9 most common country of origin
#20. Denmark
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 92
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.30%
National
– Number of residents: 154,616
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.48%
– #13 most common country of origin
#21. Wales
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 85
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.28%
National
– Number of residents: 93,744
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.90%
– #20 most common country of origin
#22. Belgium
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 77
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.25%
National
– Number of residents: 29,848
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.29%
– #24 most common country of origin
#23. Hungary
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 68
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.22%
National
– Number of residents: 145,815
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.39%
– #14 most common country of origin
#24. Asia (except China, Japan, and India)
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 60
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.20%
National
– Number of residents: 11,928
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.11%
– #27 most common country of origin
#25. Poland
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 55
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.18%
National
– Number of residents: 383,595
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.67%
– #8 most common country of origin
#26. Portugal
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 50
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.16%
National
– Number of residents: 37,144
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.36%
– #23 most common country of origin
#27. Born at sea
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 48
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.16%
National
– Number of residents: 8,310
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.08%
– #32 most common country of origin
#28. Greece
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 48
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.16%
National
– Number of residents: 8,655
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.08%
– #31 most common country of origin
#29. Holland
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 47
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.15%
National
– Number of residents: 105,098
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.00%
– #17 most common country of origin
#30. Australia
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 30
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.10%
National
– Number of residents: 7,041
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.07%
– #34 most common country of origin
#31. South America
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 28
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.09%
National
– Number of residents: 4,814
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.05%
– #35 most common country of origin
#32. Africa
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 27
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.09%
National
– Number of residents: 2,577
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%
– #40 most common country of origin
#33. Bohemia
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 17
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.06%
National
– Number of residents: 156,999
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.50%
– #12 most common country of origin
#34. India
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 15
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.05%
National
– Number of residents: 2,069
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%
– #42 most common country of origin
#35. Other countries
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 10
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.03%
National
– Number of residents: 2,587
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%
– #39 most common country of origin
#36. Roumania
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 9
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.03%
National
– Number of residents: 15,043
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.14%
– #25 most common country of origin
#37. Europe (not otherwise specified)
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 9
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.03%
National
– Number of residents: 2,272
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%
– #41 most common country of origin
#38. Pacific Islands (except Phillipine Islands)
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 7
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%
National
– Number of residents: 2,659
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.03%
– #38 most common country of origin
#39. Japan
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 6
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%
National
– Number of residents: 81,590
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.78%
– #21 most common country of origin
#40. Finland
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 5
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%
National
– Number of residents: 63,440
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.61%
– #22 most common country of origin
#41. Atlantic Islands
New Orleans, Louisiana
– Number of residents: 3
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.01%
National
– Number of residents: 10,955
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.10%
– #29 most common country of origin
