NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – In the corner, at her favorite coffee shop, she’s a Louisiana mom working nonstop in her notebook.
Now with every word she writes, Martina Domino is an author.
She’s got a book.
It’s a kids’ book.
WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is reading the book and discovering it answers a big question a lot of kids have.
The question is also the title of the book.
What in the World is the Coronavirus? You can get a copy of the book by clicking right here, please.
This mom of three tells the tale with the star of her story.
His name is Jalen.
He’s a kid who’s curious about everything.
That includes COVID-19.
Martina Domino has always been curious.
As a kid, she loved books.
She loved the library.
She wound up becoming a teacher.
Now, she’s a published author.
She’s just one word away from a page-turner.
And a bestseller of a life.