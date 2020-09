Ben Collier has your answer and your burger

METAIRIE, La – He’s been at the grill since he was fourteen.

He’s definitely been there, done that.

He is Ben Collier.

He’s the burger king who recognizes real royalty when he sees the New Orleans Saints.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says when the Saints play at the Superdome, Ben Collier becomes Cyborg Saint.

He’s a half-human, half-robot action hero from a video game.

He is a Saints Superfan.