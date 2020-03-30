What comes next? Plans for the Hard Rock Hotel collapse site

NEW ORLEANS – On Monday, March 30, 1031 Canal Development LLC issued the following statement regarding the site of the building collapse. 1031 Canal Development has entered into a contract with Kolb Grading, and is now awaiting city approval.
