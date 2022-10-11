NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – There’s a lighthouse on a Louisiana lake.
It’s Lake Pontchartrain.
And WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says this lighthouse has a history.
It’s the New Canal Lighthouse on Lake Pontchartrain.
It was built back in the 1800s and it’s still standing.
After hurricanes and hard times, it’s been rebuilt a few times.
It’s still in the same place.
It’s still located on Lakeshore Drive.
And it has a next-door neighbor.
That’s the Museum and Education Center for students of all ages.
It’s a learning lab to study the Louisiana coast.
It shows you the way.
Night and day.
Just look for the light.
House.