This teacher teaches you about the Louisiana coast.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – There’s a lighthouse on a Louisiana lake.

It’s Lake Pontchartrain.

And WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says this lighthouse has a history.

It’s the New Canal Lighthouse on Lake Pontchartrain.

It was built back in the 1800s and it’s still standing.

After hurricanes and hard times, it’s been rebuilt a few times.

It’s still in the same place.

It’s still located on Lakeshore Drive.

And it has a next-door neighbor.

That’s the Museum and Education Center for students of all ages.

It’s a learning lab to study the Louisiana coast.

It shows you the way.

Night and day.

Just look for the light.

House.

