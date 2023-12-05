NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — 2023 is coming to a close, and here we take a look back at WGNO’s top 10 headlines from this year.

Sam McCord has been a chef at two-star Michelin restaurants in Paris, New York and Philadelphia.

Now, you’ll find him behind the butcher block at McCord’s Butchery on Veterans Boulevard.

At Criollo Restaurant earlier this year, you’d find an animated culinary cartoon character of a guy who pops up right there beside your plate.

It’s a tall order served by a short-order cook and a state-of-the-art 3D projector. It’s a drive-in movie projected on your plate.

A 20-year-old woman had allegedly used a victim’s cash app card to transfer money in April.

In March, the master plan for the former Six Flags site in New Orleans East was released. The name of the site was coined “Bayou Phoenix.”

The lot spans over 200 acres and has been vacant for about 18 years.

“Bring up our property value, bring more awareness to New Orleans as a whole and it’s a good opportunity for jobs for us who have teenagers.”

Two people were hospitalized following a shooting on Interstate 10 in July. They heard gunshots, then realized they were the ones shot.

Halloween decorations in the Bucktown area of Metairie caused an uproar among neighbors.

“This has nothing to do with my personal beliefs. It is my religious beliefs, only my freedom of speech, and my freedom of expression,” said the homeowner.

However, many called the decorations “blasphemy.”

Sitting in the first row of section 139, Ashley Hollier, wearing a #80 Jimmy Graham jersey held up a clever handmade sign reading, “Not Taylor Swift but can I date a tight end? #GimmeJimmy.”

Hollier told WGNO’s Kenny Lopez that she decided to make the sign because, “I feel like a sports quote appropriately sums it up. You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”

What started out as an innocent prank that filled the room with laughter on Christmas earned one LaPlace family a $100,000 Prize from America’s Funniest Home Videos.

The winning video titled “Gifting Granny’s Goods” includes a look at the grandma of the family when she realizes the items being gifted from loved one to loved one are her own personal items.

In May, the U.S. Marshals Service announced that 14 missing and endangered children had been recovered after a ten-week-long operation.

A video of a strange creature swimming around in City Park had the internet baffled back in April.

“We looked into the water and saw a mysterious serpent-like creature. It is nothing I have seen before land or sea. The great people of the internet seem to think it is a genetically modified carp fish created in a lab and released in City Park.”

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts