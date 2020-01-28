WGNO’s LBJ tells Dixie’s history at new brewery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The brand new Dixie Brewery opened it's headquarters this past weekend in New Orleans East, and when you get a chance to visit, you'll hear a familiar voice.

WGNO's LBJ is the voice telling the story of the 113 year old brand in a documentary featured at the new facility.

"As a kid that grew up here, it's an honor to tell the story and the rich history of one of our city's iconic brands. It's also pretty awesome that Mrs. Benson and the ownership group committed to bring Dixie back home- bigger and better than ever," said LBJ.

WYES-TV (PBS) in New Orleans is also telling the story of Dixie in an hour-long documentary slated to air tonight at 8.