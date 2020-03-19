WGNO’s ‘go-to’ list for ‘to-go’ food during the COVID-19 pandemic

NEW ORLEANS – Your pantry is getting low on supplies, but theirs isn’t. Restaurants across the state have had to close their doors to diners, but their kitchens remain open. See below for a list of restaurants that are offering “drive-thru” and “to-go” menus.
- Acme Oyster House
- Olive Garden
- Bourbon House
- Saltgrass Steakhouse
- Andrea’s Restaurant
- Galatoire’s Restaurant
- Commander’s Palace
- Blue Oak BBQ
- Bellegarde Bakery (Sunday 3/22 ONLY)
- Byblos Mediterranean Grill
- Starbucks
- Ormond Manor Restaurant
- Mark Twain Pizza
- Sofia
- Firehouse Subs
- Joe’s Crab Shack
- That’s Amore Pizzeria
- Copper Vine
- Toups MEatery
- Jewel of the South