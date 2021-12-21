WGNO wins Emmy with ‘The Mobile Menorah’

Bill Wood, photojournalist Justin Abshire & Rabbi Mendel Rivkin are on the road to shine the light on the holidays

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – And the Emmy goes to …

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood and photojournalist Justin Abshire.

It’s the Emmy for Religion News.

And it’s for a story called “The Mobile Menorah”.

It’s a congregation of candles.

Broadcasting a bright light into every dark corner.

It’s the Menorah.

And it’s one of the world’s oldest symbols.

It’s a symbol of the Jewish faith.

For this Emmy winner, Bill Wood is on the road with a Rabbi.

The Rabbi is Mendel Rivkin.

His mobile Menorah is part of a mobile Menorah movement.

A parade.

A caravan of candelabras around town.

A way to shine the light.