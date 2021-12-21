WGNO wins Emmy with ‘The Mobile Menorah’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – And the Emmy goes to …
WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood and photojournalist Justin Abshire.
It’s the Emmy for Religion News.
And it’s for a story called “The Mobile Menorah”.
It’s a congregation of candles.
Broadcasting a bright light into every dark corner.
It’s the Menorah.
And it’s one of the world’s oldest symbols.
It’s a symbol of the Jewish faith.
For this Emmy winner, Bill Wood is on the road with a Rabbi.
The Rabbi is Mendel Rivkin.
His mobile Menorah is part of a mobile Menorah movement.
A parade.
A caravan of candelabras around town.
A way to shine the light.