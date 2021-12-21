WGNO wins Emmy with ‘The Mobile Menorah’

Local

Bill Wood, photojournalist Justin Abshire & Rabbi Mendel Rivkin are on the road to shine the light on the holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Remarkable Women

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – And the Emmy goes to …

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood and photojournalist Justin Abshire.

It’s the Emmy for Religion News.

And it’s for a story called “The Mobile Menorah”.

It’s a congregation of candles.

Broadcasting a bright light into every dark corner.

It’s the Menorah.

And it’s one of the world’s oldest symbols.

It’s a symbol of the Jewish faith.

For this Emmy winner, Bill Wood is on the road with a Rabbi.

The Rabbi is Mendel Rivkin.

His mobile Menorah is part of a mobile Menorah movement.

A parade.

A caravan of candelabras around town.

A way to shine the light.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News