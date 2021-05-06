WGNO wins 2 Edward R. Murrow Awards

Excellence in Writing & Feature Reporting for Bill Wood & photojournalist Justin Abshire

NEW ORLEANS – WGNO is honored with two Edward R. Murrow Awards.

The regional honors go to Bill Wood for Excellence in Writing.

And for Feature Reporting, the Murrow goes to Bill Wood & photojournalist Justin Abshire.

The Edward R. Murrow 2021 Awards are given by the Radio Television Digital News Association, known as RTDNA.

It’s the world’s largest organization devoted exclusively to broadcast and digital journalism.

It was founded in 1946.

This year, more than 750 awards recognize more than 350 radio and television stations.

“I’m thrilled!” says WGNO News Director Rick Erbach.

He says, “Bill Wood and Justin Abshire capture memorable stories for our viewers every day. I’m thrilled their work is recognized by their peers.”

One of the stories that gets the Murrow nod for Bill & Justin is called It’s Not Nice To Comma Splice.

Also recognized is The Mobile Menorah.

And finally a fishing tale called College or Fishing.