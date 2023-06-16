NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Staff members of WGNO volunteered at Giving Hope in Marrero as part of Nexstar’s Founder’s Day.

One by one, cars all pulled up to get groceries over at Giving Hope, a food pantry for those in need on the West Bank. Giving Hope is getting some help from some volunteers, the WGNO-TV staff.

WGNO’s Sales Executive Jamie Georgio-Palmer is lending a helping hand.

“I am personally helping put food boxes in cars of people that are lining up. WGNO really supports the community. A great mission to feed the community. Some people don’t like to admit that they need help, but this lets them get help,” she said.

Folks like Derrel Jackson feel blessed getting groceries.

“All of my bills are through the roof and by the time I pay my bills, there’s nothing left really,” Jackson said.

Filling up bags of groceries is filling up everyone’s hearts with a little bit of hope.

“It is giving a lot of hope. I appreciate it and I hope they continue to do what they do,” Jackson said.

For Good Morning New Orleans Reporter Bill Wood, both his heart and hands are full.

“I have a very important job. I am the milk man. Our job is to take one gallon of milk and put it in every cart. When people say, got milk, we say yeah, we sure do, ” he said.

“Oh, we have a lot of hands-on deck. Thanks so much for being here,” Dawn Joseph, Giving Hope Supervisor said.

All this proving that a little bit of help goes a long way.

“Thanking God for people like you. That gives us the opportunity to say thank you,” Jackson said.

Second Harvest Food Bank gives the food to Giving Hope to help them distribute the groceries.

