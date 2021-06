To celebrate Nexstar Media’s 25th year on air, employees country wide have been volunteering at local food banks.

The team at WGNO gave some time back on the Westbank, with a group called “Giving Hope NOLA.”

The statistics say we’re nearing the end of the global pandemic, however, if you gauge by the number of people in line at the Stephen F. Stumpf food pantry, there is still a great need for food and a lot of folks are hurting