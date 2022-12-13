NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Ever wonder what you’d look like as a singing and dancing elf at the North Pole? The WGNO News Reporters gave it a try!

The Elf Yourself app is a fun way to show some holiday spirit, with a one-of-a-kind personalized “Elf Yourself” video.

“Elf Yourself” is the #1 holiday app, with over 2 billion dancing elves created by users. There are over 25 dances to choose from including Hanukkah options. There are two free dances available daily on the mobile app. You can include up to 5 faces and your own personalized greeting.