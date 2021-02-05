WGNO goes RED for WOMEN!

You too can wear red and join the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Movement.

National Wear Red Day is Friday, February 5, and the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Movement is asking for your support by participating in #WearRedDay.

Why Go Red? Despite the devastating toll of COVID-19, heart disease remains the #1 cause of death in the U.S and worldwide. And, while nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented through modest changes to diet and lifestyle, heart disease continues to claim a woman’s life every 80 seconds.

Take to social media and post your picture wearing red using the hashtags #WearRedDay and #NOLAGoRed.

Then visit WearRedDay.org to make a donation that supports the life-saving work of the American Heart Association.

Nearly half of women in their 20s and up are living with a form of cardiovascular disease. Wear red today to support the fight against heart disease and stroke. #NOLAGoRed