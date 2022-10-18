NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The nominations are in.
The nominations are for The 46th Annual Suncoast Regional Emmy® Awards.
WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is nominated in the category called, Writer – News.
The Emmy-nominated entry is called, ‘Bill Wood says, Write This Way, Please’
Bill submitted a compilation of WGNO stories that he and photojournalist/editor Justin Abshire produced after Hurricane Ida.
Here’s the one called, There’s a Tear in Her Beer Can:
Another was a story after Hurricane Ida, it’s called, On a Wing and an Answered Prayer.
The 46th Annual Suncoast Emmy Awards for 2022 will be celebrated in December.