NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Our parent company Nexstar that owns TV stations across the United States is celebrating “Founder’s Day” today, and as usual WGNO employees are stepping up and giving back to the community. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez takes us to the New Orleans Mission where WGNO staff was volunteering.

It is a major team effort to feed the folks at the New Orleans Mission daily.

John Proctor, Director of Food Services said, “We feed three meals a day, every single day. It averages out to 700 meals daily.”

Today it was WGNO’s pleasure to help volunteer to serve food at the New Orleans Mission.

“You guys jumped right in there. It also gives our in-house people a break on some of the duties,” Proctor said.

WGNO employees helped set the tables, brought out the meals to the people.

“They are going to be glorified waiters today,” Proctor said.

WGNO staff couldn’t be happier to help on Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring—a day to give back by sharing time and love with the Mission.

“It is just part of giving back to the community and it is something I like doing. I like helping others,” Paul “Skippy” Johnson, WGNO Newscast Director said.

The New Orleans Mission’s mission is to help get people off the streets and get their lives back on track through Christ-based programs.

“If a person wants to change their lives then this is the place for it,” Proctor said.

“The Mission is doing so much to the extent of rehabilitation and how much they help people,” Johnson said.

The Mission is always in need of more volunteers to help serve food or do maintenance work.

“As much as we need money, we need time from people. Time is huge, and it is fulfilling and it helps us function,” Proctor said.

“At WGNO we are a family and we want to help others,” Johnson said.

For more information on the New Orleans Mission and how you can help volunteer, click HERE.

If you’d like to help volunteer, you can e-mail volunteer@neworleansmission.org