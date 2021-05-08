Westwego motorcyclist killed on US 90B, excessive speed probable cause

WESTWEGO, La. — Shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, a speeding motorcyclist lost control on US 90B at Wayne Avenue in Jefferson Parish.

The single-vehicle crash claimed the life of 52-year-old Troy Wingerter of Westwego, La.

A Louisiana State Police Troop B report says Wingerter’s bike sped off the roadway to the left and entered the median. The motorcycle then struck a cement fixture which caused the motorcycle to become airborne. Wingerter then reentered the roadway and struck a traffic signed which caused him to be ejected.

He was not wearing a DOT approved helmet at the time of the crash.

Wingerter sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.