West Nile infected mosquitoes collected in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board (NOMTRCB) reports that mosquitoes collected from the East Bank of Orleans Parish tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV).

“WNV cycles between wild birds and mosquitoes and can be transmitted to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. The area will be inspected and mosquito larvicide treatments will be administered to any potential breeding sources in order to reduce populations of Culex quinquefasciatus, the local West Nile vector. Surveillance data from this week indicated low numbers of Culex from the affected area and throughout the city. This, in combination with the colder weather this weekend, means that the overall risk of exposure is likely low.”

Residents can protect themselves from mosquito bites by limiting outdoor activities between dusk and dawn and mosquito-proofing homes by maintaining screens on windows and doors. If outside for long periods of time, especially at night, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants. Use insect repellents containing EPA-registered active ingredients, including DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus. When using insect repellent, always follow the recommendations on the product label.

Residents are also asked to remain vigilant in emptying water-filled containers around the home and yard to reduce mosquito breeding sites. Change the water once per week in containers that cannot be removed, such as birdbaths, sugar kettles, pools, and ponds.

It takes seven days for mosquitoes to grow from an egg to an adult, so it is important to inspect outdoor areas around the home every week. Remove trash and clutter, including tires, buckets, tarps, and any other items that can collect water. Make sure swimming pools and fountains are functioning and that water is circulating. Call 311 or email mosquitocontrol@nola.gov to report standing water, dumped tires, or other mosquito-related issues.

Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for more information about West Nile virus.

Report Tires

Tires are easily filled with rainwater and collect leaves and litter, providing ideal breeding conditions for mosquito larvae. Removal of scrap tires will eliminate a prolific mosquito habitat.

Residents can call 311 to request a bulk waste pick up of up to four tires. Tires should be stacked curbside next to City-issued trash containers.

Tires in front of abandoned lots, unoccupied properties, or businesses are ineligible for pick up and will not be collected. This issue is currently being addressed through City-coordinated, cooperative efforts towards treatment and removal.

Report Mosquito Issues

Residents are encouraged to contact NOMTRCB with any other questions or concerns regarding mosquitoes at (504) 658-2400 or mosquitocontrol@nola.gov.