NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans native and acclaimed actor Wendell Pierce stopped by Good Morning New Orleans to discuss his recent Tony Award nomination for his role as Willy Loman in the play Death of a Salesman.

Pierce also spoke about the 4th season of the the Amazon Prime Video hit series Jack Ryan, which premieres June 30th.

