Well-known Jesuit High School brother faces multiple accusations of sexual abuse

NEW ORLEANS – A Jesuit brother who died in a car crash in 1986 has been added to the list of clergy “credibly accused” of sexually abusing children.



Multiple allegations have been received against Everard J. Booth, SJ, according to the Jesuits U.S. Central and Southern Province.



The organization of clergy of the Jesuit order published a list of “credibly accused” clergy members, living and dead, in 2018. The list had been amended several times since then, most recently to add in Booth’s name along with José Angel Borges, SJ, James D. Loeffler, SJ, Vincent R. Malatesta, SJ, and Benjamin Smylie, SJ.



The allegations against Booth date back to the 1960s and were raised after his death. Booth was also associated with St. Charles College, in Grand Coteau, the New Orleans Province Provincial Office, St.Michael’s College, in Batticaloa, Sri Lanka, and St. Joseph’s College, in Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, during his time in the clergy.

A scholarship in Booth’s name has been available to students at Jesuit High School for many years.

The list of accused clergy members now includes 14 clergy members that were attached to Jesuit High School in New Orleans at some point during their ministry.