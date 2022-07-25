NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– Week 2 is underway in the tax fraud trial of District Attorney Jason Williams. Today several key witnesses took the stand including IRS agents that reviewed the tax documents in the case.

Today in court, prosecutors continued to try and prove that both Jason Williams and Nicole Burdett had knowledge of the falsified tax returns in which tax preparer—Henry Timothy prepared for them.

Prosecutors showed check written out for rent that were filed under business expenses and said they were actually personal expenses. Defense attorneys continued to try and prove that tax preparer Henry Timothy falsified both Williams’ and Burdett’s taxes on his own.

Defense showed text message exchanges between Burdett and Timothy in which Burdett asked for copies of her tax forms after they had been filed by the tax preparer.

In addition to IRS agents testifying that they reviewed the tax documents, prosecutors also called a Tulane University employee from the Registrar’s Office to the stand. Colette Raphel, the Tulane University employee verified that Jason Williams took an Income Tax class at Tulane back in 1996. He got a “C” grade in the class, something Williams’ attorney Billy Gibbens thought should be noted.