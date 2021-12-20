Wednesday is ‘Pajama Day’ at the Louisiana Children’s Museum

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — This Wednesday, adults and children alike can join LCM for a fun-filled Pajama Day.

 Pajama Day is included in all December 22 general admission tickets.

Cuddle up for some winter tales during storytime and enjoy cozy treats at 11:00 a.m., all while wearing your favorite pj’s.

And at 11:30, right after storytime, everyone can march in the Pajama Parade.

The Louisiana Children’s Museum is located at 15 Henry Thomas Drive, in New Orleans City Park. The Museum will be open its normal hour for Pajama Day — 9:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

General admission tickets can be bought HERE, and members can reserve tickets HERE.

