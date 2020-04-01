Wednesday is Census Day! Complete your census online!

Due to a low response rate in 2010, the City of New Orleans lost more than $300 million in estimated federal dollars.

NEW ORLEANS – On Wednesday, Census Day, the City of New Orleans would like to remind residents to fill out the brief 2020 Census form to ensure that the city’s population is accurately reflected.

“Between 2000 and 2010, New Orleans’ response to the Federal census fell from approximately 60 percent to barely 40 percent, and we have not had an accurate count since 2010 with our people being displaced from Hurricane Katrina,” said Mayor Cantrell.

“This will be the first full Census for our City since then; we have come a long way, and we’re not going to stop moving forward. We need an accurate count of our people so that New Orleans and Louisiana can get our fair share. The Census is an important opportunity for New Orleans to get her fair share of federal funding for community services and resources. We need everyone to be in that number.”

At only a 45 percent response rate in 2010, the City of New Orleans lost more than $300 million in estimated federal dollars.

Each person who goes uncounted costs the State of Louisiana approximately $2,291. With at least a 65 percent response rate (a 20 percent increase from 2010), New Orleans could benefit from an estimated $200 million more in federal funding. This is crucial in addressing a range of needs at the state and local level, including emergencies such as the current COVID-19 outbreak.

This year marks the first time that people will be able to answer the Census digitally.

The census can be completed HERE.