NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Young Leadership Council announced that this week’s Wednesday at the Square concert, scheduled to take place in Lafayette Square from 5 to 8 p.m., has been canceled due to inclement weather.

A make-up concert is scheduled for Wednesday, May 25, and entertainment will be confirmed at a later date.

“Unfortunately, tomorrow’s forecast calls for heavy storm activity, including high winds,” said Graham Williams, Wednesday at the Square Co-Chair and YLC Board Member. “With the safety of our attendees, vendors and team members in mind, we’ve made the difficult call to cancel tomorrow’s concert and utilize our May 25 rain date.”

YLC Wednesday at the Square will resume next Wednesday, April 6, with Lost Bayou Ramblers and Daria & the Hipdrops.