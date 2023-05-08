Our Lady of Lourdes in uptown New Orleans

Our Lady of Lourdes is a hundred-year-old New Orleans Catholic Church.

It was built back in the twenties.

Hurricane Katrina shut it down.

Since then it’s been deconsecrated.

Now a team of Louisiana developers is inspired to shine a new light.

The team is made up of David Fuselier, Doug Cloninger, Robert Boyd, and Mimi Spiehler.

Davis Fuselier says, “from the moment I walked into this building my jaw just dropped. We’ve restored a lot of historic buildings and this is by far the most beautiful one.

Our Lady of Lourdes has a big future according to Doug Cloninger.

He says, “we’re excited to bring it back and give it a new life as a reception facility, yoga in the mornings, and farmers markets in the afternoon”

Inside and out, the Lady is getting a makeover.

That includes an elevator to take you to the top and into the bell tower.

But the architecture will remain the same.

That’s the word from one of the architects, Robert Boyd from Holly and Smith.

He says, “this is a really important building for uptown New Orleans, there’s nothing else like it in the whole city.”

The church is already on the National Register of Historic Places.

It’s a space that celebrates the past.

Now there’s faith that this place is blessed with a future.