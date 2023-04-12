NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Many Gordon Plaza residents can breathe a sigh of relief now that they have their offer letters in hand, but they say the fight is not over.

Homeowners were initially supposed to pick up their offer letters on Tuesday at 3 p.m., but when they got to city hall, many had to leave empty-handed because their offers still needed to be printed.

Later that evening, the process was further delayed when a suspicious briefcase was left outside city hall, causing them to evacuate the building. Organizer Angela Kinlaw said, “We don’t believe the City of New Orleans. We don’t believe their lives. We don’t believe the shenanigans.”

Even though residents can pick up their offer letters, they say there is more work to be done. “We are not made whole until we receive our relocation funds so that we can move to our home,” said Gordon Plaza resident Lydwina Hurst.

The Gordon Plaza Task Force is scheduled to meet again on Monday, April 17, at 4 p.m.

