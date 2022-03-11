NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans criminal justice system is slowly getting back to speed.

New Orleans District Attorney, Jason Williams took time to thank prosecutors and jurors to deliver justice to victims and their families Friday.

“We have proven this week that we have committed to being fair and just,” said New Orleans DA Jason Williams.

He said they need more staff and support to provide justice.

150 cases are scheduled for trial this month in March compared to 48 jury trials that happened in all 2019.