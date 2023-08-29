NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Around 4:00 p.m. a waterspout was spotted on Lake Pontchartrain during storms on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Photo by: Emily Hingle on 8/29/23

Emily Hingle said she noticed the waterspout as she was on the Causeway driving from Mandeville to New Orleans.

She took a photo of the waterspout and sent it to WGNO’s Kenny Lopez. Hingle says it looks like it formed in the University of New Orleans area.

Hingle said that after a while she could no longer see the waterspout because the storms got so heavy.

