NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, remain on the scene of Lake Pontchartrain Thursday afternoon after detectives say a vehicle was driven into the water.

The New Orleans Police Department says around 11:40 a.m., a pickup truck drove into the lake. The exact location of where the crash happened was unclear. So far, the vehicle has not been recovered, along with anyone who may have been inside.

PHOTOS: Truck plunges into Lake Pontchartrain, several agencies searching water

We’re told the New Orleans Fire Department, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Orleans Levee District Police are all assisting in the search as well.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO on air and online for the latest.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories