Water management course set for US, European grad students

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A National Science Foundation grant will let dozens of graduate students attend a two-week water management course in the Netherlands.

The Water Institute of the Gulf says the foundation is providing nearly $400,000 over three years to a partnership between the institute and the University of New Orleans.

The grant will support 13 students from the United States and up to 14 students from Europe each year.

They will do fieldwork and and have intensive training in laboratory water management.