Watch: Yelp’s ‘Top 20 Places to Get King Cake In New Orleans’ 2020

NEW ORLEANS – Do you ever ask yourself, “Where can I get the best king cake in town?” Well, you’re in luck. Of course there are some famous staples including Dong Phuong’s delicious cream cheese and cinnamon king cakes; however, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to discover some that you’ve yet to try. 

With Mardi Gras just around the corner, Yelp acquired lots of data to tell you the “Top 20 Places to get King Cake in New Orleans.” The list includes places that serve anything from savory to vegan and everything in between. 

