PEARL RIVER, La. (WGNO) — On April 8, a fire broke out in St. Tammany Parish causing roads to be shut down.

According to St. Tammany Fire Protection District 11, the fire was reported around 4 p.m. for a woods fire in the area of W. Powerline Rd. in Pearl River.

Firefighters reported that a large portion of Carey Rd. was closed off for several hours.

There was no property damage or injuries reported.

“Our personnel were able to keep it from spreading towards homes and forestry was able to place a containment line around it bringing the situation under control,” announced the St.Tammany Fire Protection District No. 11 on Twitter.

The weather was a factor in the spread, St.Tammany Fire Department said the low humidity and strong winds helped the fire spread rapidly.

The fire burned approximately 80 acres.

