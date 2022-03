NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With nearly picture-perfect weather painting the New Orleans skies during sunset the past few days, WGNO’s Sam Packnett took flight through the Hasselblad lens of his Mavic 2 to capture the Crescent City Connection in all it’s magnificent glory on Tuesday evening.

According to WGNO Meteorologist Brantly Keiek, locals can expect pleasant weather for another day before storms roll in early Friday.

Check out the drone footage below: