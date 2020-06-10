Watch water gush from broken main at flooded Lakeview underpass

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – WGNO anchor LBJ found a shocking scene this morning in Lakeview.

After making his way to the underpass on Canal Boulevard, a spot notorious for flooding, LBJ spotted water gushing from a broken main near the intersection.

New Orleans HSEP director Collin Arnold said he would check on the situation after the water went down.

Meanwhile, a woman attempting to drive through the standing water in the underpass quickly became stuck. After climbing from the stalled vehicle, she went into a nearby coffee shop to dry off, according to LBJ.

Current estimates have almost three inches of rain falling in the New Orleans area over the course of on hour, according to the National Weather Service, causing widespread street flooding.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

92° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 92° 74°

Thursday

87° / 73°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 87° 73°

Friday

89° / 73°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 89° 73°

Saturday

90° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 90° 75°

Sunday

90° / 75°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 90° 75°

Monday

91° / 76°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 91° 76°

Tuesday

90° / 76°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 90° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

88°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

86°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

83°

8 PM
Sunny
10%
83°

81°

9 PM
Clear
10%
81°

81°

10 PM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

11 PM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

12 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
0%
76°

76°

4 AM
Clear
0%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
0%
75°

74°

6 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

Popular

Latest News

More News