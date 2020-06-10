Watch water gush from broken main at flooded Lakeview underpass

NEW ORLEANS – WGNO anchor LBJ found a shocking scene this morning in Lakeview.

After making his way to the underpass on Canal Boulevard, a spot notorious for flooding, LBJ spotted water gushing from a broken main near the intersection.

New Orleans HSEP director Collin Arnold said he would check on the situation after the water went down.

Meanwhile, a woman attempting to drive through the standing water in the underpass quickly became stuck. After climbing from the stalled vehicle, she went into a nearby coffee shop to dry off, according to LBJ.

Current estimates have almost three inches of rain falling in the New Orleans area over the course of on hour, according to the National Weather Service, causing widespread street flooding.