NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday morning the United States Coast Guard rescued a boater on Lake Pontchartrain.

According to reports, the Coast Guard received a report around 8:45 a.m. of a disabled sailing vessel with one boater aboard.

The Coast Guard Station New Orleans 45-foot response boat and boat crew assisted with the rescue.

Once the boat crew arrived they took the passenger aboard and transferred the boater to South Shore Harbor Marina in stable condition.

There is no additional information on this incident at the time.