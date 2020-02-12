WATCH: Update on firefighter vacation/overtime situation

NEW ORLEANS – NOFD Chief Tim McConnell discusses firefighter vacation situation.

In a statement released on Monday regarding NOFD overtime allowances, a City Hall spokesperson explained that department is facing staffing challenges, which creates the need for voluntary overtime. The statement continued:

“To ensure public safety for our residents and visitors, all vacations and/or leaves are cancelled immediately until further notice. By cancelling leaves and enacting a mandatory overtime policy, it ensures more firefighters are available to respond to the community’s request for service.”

“The temporary directive excludes employees who have made financial vacation commitments and only requires firefighters to work their regular schedule, which averages 56 hours/week. No mandatory overtime has been ordered at this time.”

“In light of the boycott organized by union leaders and the influx of visitors to the city over the next several weeks, as emergency managers, it would be irresponsible for the City to not be prepared.”