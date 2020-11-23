WATCH TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 West is closed at the Lobdell exit

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Monday morning is not starting well for some on the roadways.

If you are headed to Lafayette, this traffic alert is for you.

There is an overturned 18-wheeler at Whiskey Bay on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

Ashley Ruiz is providing alternatives routes for motorists who need to go in this direction.

