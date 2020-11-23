WATCH TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 West is closed at the Lobdell exit

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Monday morning is not starting well for some on the roadways.

If you are headed to Lafayette, this traffic alert is for you.

I-10 West remains closed at LA 415 (Lobdell) due to an accident at LA 975 (Whiskey Bay). Traffic congestion has reached LA 1. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) November 23, 2020

There is an overturned 18-wheeler at Whiskey Bay on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

Ashley Ruiz is providing alternatives routes for motorists who need to go in this direction.