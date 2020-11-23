WATCH TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 West is closed at the Lobdell exit

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Monday morning is not starting well for some on the roadways.
If you are headed to Lafayette, this traffic alert is for you.
I-10 West remains closed at LA 415 (Lobdell) due to an accident at LA 975 (Whiskey Bay). Traffic congestion has reached LA 1. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) November 23, 2020
There is an overturned 18-wheeler at Whiskey Bay on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
Ashley Ruiz is providing alternatives routes for motorists who need to go in this direction.