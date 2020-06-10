Watch teens stop to help neighbor during severe flooding

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – In the midst of widespread street flooding that swamped her neighborhood this morning, Juleta Jacques captured a moment of neighbors coming together.

Jacques was standing on the front porch of her North Dorgenois Street home recording a video of a tow truck barreling down her street through the floodwater. As the waves of floodwater washed across the street in the wake of the big truck, a pair of teenagers who were walking down the street stopped to help Jacques.

“Is this your garbage can?” one of the teens asks.

He then picks the garbage can up from the water, where it was in danger of floating away, and pulls it to safety.

Despite the situation unfolding around them, the two young men stopped to help their neighbor.

It was a small moment of neighborly grace in the middle of an extremely stressful situation.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

92° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 92° 74°

Thursday

87° / 73°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 87° 73°

Friday

89° / 73°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 89° 73°

Saturday

90° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 90° 75°

Sunday

90° / 75°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 90° 75°

Monday

91° / 76°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 91° 76°

Tuesday

90° / 76°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 90° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

88°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

86°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

83°

8 PM
Sunny
10%
83°

81°

9 PM
Clear
10%
81°

81°

10 PM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

11 PM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

12 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
0%
76°

76°

4 AM
Clear
0%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
0%
75°

74°

6 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

Popular

Latest News

More News